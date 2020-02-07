Neymar back training with PSG after injury

The Brazil star was hurt during the 5-0 win over Montpellier on 2 February (AEDT) and missed the 2-1 victory at Stade de la Beaujoire, having thrown a lavish party 48 hours earlier to celebrate his 28th birthday.

The forward was pictured training with team-mates on Saturday (AEDT), as the Ligue 1 leader stepped up preparations for Monday's (AEDT) showdown with sixth-place Lyon at Parc des Princes.

It is not clear whether Neymar will return to action this weekend or be given extra time to recover, with the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Borussia Dortmund less than two weeks away.

Thiago Silva was also involved in Saturday's (AEDT) session, having been sidelined since the 2-0 win over Lille on 27 January (AEDT) with a hip problem.

PSG is 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table after 23 matches.