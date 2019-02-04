Monaco makes surprise appointment

Louis Ducruet previously worked on international recruitment for the Ligue 1 struggler, which sacked Thierry Henry last month.

Ducruet will now work closely with vice-president and chief executive Vadim Vasilyev, the club announced.

"I am very happy and proud to have the opportunity to collaborate with Vadim Vasilyev and to be able to learn from a leader who is a reference in the field," Ducruet said via a statement. "This is a new stage for me, which will allow me to assimilate in a more global way the operation of the club on the sporting level. With humility and a lot of work, I am sure that I will achieve good results."

Vasilyev admitted he made recruiting errors when confirming the sacking of Henry, who was replaced by the club's title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim.

The Monaco vice-president indicated the promotion for Ducruet is with an eye on him taking a leadership role at the club in the future.

"Louis has Monaco anchored deep inside him," Vasilyev said. "He also has a strong desire to lead the club one day.

"That's why I decided to help him move on this path by allowing him to evolve with me, closer.

"With time and work, he will be able to perfect his knowledge of the football world, especially in the sports field."

A second-half Cesc Fabregas strike gave Monaco a 2-1 victory over Toulouse, its first home league win of the season moving it to 18th place in Ligue 1.