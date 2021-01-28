Madrid target Camavinga wants Rennes extension

Madrid and Juventus are believed to be admirers of the 18-year-old midfielder, whose deal at Roazhon Park is due to expire at the end of next season.

Among midfielders currently aged 21 or younger to have played in at least 10 games in the top five European leagues this season, only Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni (780) has made more successful passes than Camavinga (728). However, the Rennes talent has a superior passing accuracy of 89.9 per cent compared to his counterpart's 82.1.

His average of 3.9 tackles per 90 minutes is only bettered by Huesca's Sergio Gomez (4.4), though the Spaniard has played 345 minutes compared to Camavinga's 1,224. When disregarding the age of the player, Camavinga ranks ninth for total tackles.

It is easy to see why Rennes are keen to tie him down to fresh terms and it is something the France international is open to.

Asked if he wanted to extend his contract, Camavinga replied: "Yes.

"There are negotiations. Afterwards, there is my father to talk about that. There is a reflection on everything.

"It's you [the media] who see me go. Me, for now, I am 100 per cent focused on the club."

Camavinga became the youngest player to be capped by France in 106 years when he made his senior international debut last September.

The following month he became the second youngest goalscorer for Les Bleus when he found the net against Ukraine aged 17 years and 11 months.