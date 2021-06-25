Lille starts Ligue 1 title defence at Metz

Les Dogues sensationally dethroned PSG last month, but head coach Christophe Galtier stepped down after it was crowned champion.

👀 Check out some of the biggest fixtures of the 2021/22 @Ligue1_ENG season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dOddQEARiQ — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 25, 2021

Lille is yet to appoint a successor to Galtier and whoever the new boss is will take the champion to Metz on the weekend of 8 August.

Lille will face Rennes on the final day of the campaign and come up against PSG for the first time at the Parc des Princes on 31 October before facing Mauricio Pochettino's side at home on 6 February.

PSG is also on the road in its first match and finish the season at home to Metz on 21 May.

Monaco, which finished third last season, will be at home to Nantes in its opening match and Lyon entertains Brest, with Marseille at Montpellier.

PSG will have home advantage when it faces Monaco for the first time next season in a match scheduled for 12 December, then travels to the Principality on 20 March.

Clermont faces an away encounter with Bordeaux first after going up along with Ligue 2 champion Troyes.