The former Guingamp and Bordeaux boss took the reins at Stade Pierre Mauroy as the replacement for Christophe Galtier, who left for Nice after improbably winning the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 title ahead of Paris-Saint Germain.

However, Gourvennec was unable to even come close to matching the achievement last season, finishing 10th with just 55 points.

He did guide the club to the last 16 of the Champions League before being eliminated by Chelsea.

Early reports suggest former Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Paulo Fonseca is in line to replace Gourvennec.