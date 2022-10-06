Galtier says PSG players frustrated after draw

Lionel Messi became the first player to score against 40 different sides in the Champions League with a superb 22nd-minute strike, but a Danilo Pereira own goal ensured the teams went into half-time level.

Despite the French champion having the better chances in the second half, it failed to find a winner as it took just a point back to Paris, though it remains top of Group H on goals scored.

PSG has now won just once in its last seven away Champions League matches and is without a clean sheet in its last 11 games in the competition.

"There is a feeling of frustration among the players because they have made a lot of effort," Galtier said. "We had chances in both periods, even if Benfica had some in the first period and that our goalkeeper was busy and efficient. They were quite dangerous.

"We had a fairly good technical mastery with a lot of people up front. In the first half, we didn't have many chances, even though we scored a wonderful goal.

"In the second half, we asked the boys to have more mobility, more depth and more input from the wings. We had a good second half."

PSG finished with 15 shots to Benfica's eight and completed 700 passes, yet for all its firepower was held firm by the team that will visit Parc des Princes next week.

Messi appeared to be a possible doubt for the return fixture, when he made way with 10 minutes remaining for Pablo Sarabia despite PSG chasing a winner, but Galtier eased any fears of an injury.

"After making a sprint, he [Messi] felt tired," Galtier said. "He came off, because he felt tired and a fresh team-mate was much better at that moment in the game."

With the World Cup in Qatar starting in a little over six weeks, European football's biggest clubs are experiencing an even tighter schedule than usual.

While acknowledging the season is a unique one, Galtier warned his players are paying the price for the congestion.

"It's a very special season, there is fatigue, breakage," he said. "Today we lost Nuno Mendes and we realise that, in this overloaded calendar, there are a lot muscular incidents and injuries."