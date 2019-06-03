LaLiga
French cup champion Rennes rewards boss Stephan

Coupe de France winner Rennes has handed manager Julien Stephan an extended deal after its "historic" campaign.

The new terms will keep him at the Ligue 1 club until 2022, Rennes said.

Stephan led Rennes to 10th place in the French top flight, after being promoted from his reserve-team post in mid-season, but it was the club's cup success that provided the outstanding moment.

Rennes defeated big-spending Paris St Germain on penalties after a 2-2 draw at the Stade de France in April.

Club president Olivier Letang said it was "a very great pleasure" to confirm the coach would be staying on.

The 38 year-old said on the Rennes website: "It's a great point of pride to pursue my mission with the first team. This season has been historic and rich in emotions."

