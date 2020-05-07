Angers winger arrested for lewd act in public

Neighbours called police after El Melali was allegedly pleasuring himself out the front of his residence, just hours after signing a three-year contract extension with Ligue 1 side Angers.

This is reportedly the second time El Melali has been caught with his pants down in two weeks by his neighbours.

The forward has been charged with sexual exhibition, with local police and Angers confirming the arrest but refusing to comment.

El Melali's lawyer has jumped to the defence of her client, saying the former Paradou AC forward "was not targeting anyone and was not aggressive towards anyone."