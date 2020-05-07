What if the football had never stopped and one of the closest title races in Europe had been left to play out its thrilling conclusion?

Thanks to EA Sports FIFA 20, and in partnership with the creative team at I Want It Yesterday, beIN SPORTS will bring football fans a world first simulation of the final six rounds of LaLiga season, where just two points separated El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, when the league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Friday 8 May, each 30-minute episode will feature a wrap and highlights of all the simulated results, combined with a match of the round. First up its matchday 33, where third-placed Atletico Madrid will visit Barcelona’s Camp Nou in a match that could shape the complexion of the race home.

Presenters Adamo de Nigris and Claudio Fabiano will discuss all the results and chat to special guests such as Australia international and former Valencia star Mat Ryan, as we pick up LaLiga title race where it left off in March.