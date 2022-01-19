Valencia denies Sevilla in LaLiga thriller January 20, 2022 00:43 5:01 min Valencia came form a goal down to snatch a draw at home to Sevilla, denying the visitor a chance to close the gap on league-leader Real Madrid. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Sevilla Valencia Football LaLiga Goncalo Guedes -Latest Videos 1:29 min Premier League: Brentford v Manchester United 1:31 min Premier League: Leicester v Tottenham 5:01 min Valencia denies Sevilla in LaLiga thriller 1:29 min Man United bounces back to sting wasteful Bees 1:31 min Spurs wins with insane stoppage time comeback 3:54 min AFCON 21: Egypt v Sudan 4:42 min Nigeria soars into knockout rounds 3:54 min Egypt sees off Sudan to reach last 16 1:16 min Arteta defends North London derby postponement 1:05 min Ancelotti denies beef with battling Hazard