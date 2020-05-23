WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The Spanish government has said it will support the resumption of matches from the week beginning 8 June.

LaLiga had targeted 12 June for its first games since the coronavirus crisis caused the season to be suspended in March.

Now all efforts can be directed towards making that happen, with games to be played behind closed doors.

LaLiga president Tebas wrote on Twitter: "We are very pleased with the decision, it's the result of great work by clubs, players, coaches... CSD [National Sports Council], agents, etc.

"But it's very important to follow the health regulations and to respect the evolution of the pandemic, we can't lower our guard."

Barcelona leads Real Madrid by two points in the battle for the title, with all teams having 11 matches remaining.