Atleti's dreams of a first title since the 2013-2014 season appeared to have suffered a damaging blow 15 minutes from full-time when Ante Budimir struck completely against the run of play at Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone's side had earlier wasted a string of opportunities, twice hit the post and had strikes from Stefan Savic and Yannick Carrasco ruled out, though they dug deep to turn the game around in the final eight minutes.

Substitute Renan Lodi equalised and Suarez atoned for some earlier misses by firing in a winner for Atleti, the result moving it two points above Real Madrid – the only side that can now catch it – with one game left in the season.