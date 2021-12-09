The experienced Uruguayan striker hobbled off injured after 13 minutes of the Champions League win over Porto, and he appeared to be in tears at one point on the bench.

Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul scored to earn Atletico a 3-1 victory that carried them through to the last-16 stage.

Since Wednesday's game, it has been unclear just how serious Suarez's problem might be, but Atletico has now issued an update that points to positive news.

Luis Suárez has undergone tests that have ruled out a rupture. The evolution of his symptomatology will determine his availability for the Madrid Derby. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 9, 2021

In a statement released by the club, it was revealed that Suarez underwent tests at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra, and these showed there was no muscle tear.

"The tests have ruled out that the Rojiblanco attacker suffers any tear, so the evolution of his symptoms will determine his availability for the derby on Sunday," Atletico said.

"Luis Suarez will continue to carry out individualised rehabilitation training and daily physical therapy sessions."

Atletico won LaLiga last season but its hopes of a successful title defence could be all but over if it loses at the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.

It heads into the game sitting 10 points behind Madrid, albeit with a game in hand, having played 15 matches so far.

Suarez was acquired from Barcelona in September 2020 and proved a decisive signing when his goals helped power Atletico to last season's title, scoring 21 goals in 32 LaLiga games for Diego Simeone's side at a rate of one every 119.95 minutes.

He remains a key figure when fit, although the arrival of Antoine Griezmann, also from Barcelona, means Atletico has more firepower in its ranks now.

This term, the 34-year-old has managed seven goals in 15 league games, including 10 starts, with those strikes coming at one every 129.29 minutes.

His shot conversion rate has climbed from 20.19 per cent in 2020-2021 to 29.17 per cent this term, a further reason why Atletico would want to have Suarez as an option for the trip to its capital city rival.