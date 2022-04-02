The Portugal international continued his fine form on Sunday (AEST) with two goals as LaLiga champion Atleti claimed an emphatic 4-1 win over lowly Deportivo Alaves.

Joao Felix has now been involved in eight goals in his last six games in all competitions (six goals, two assists), which is the same as his 33 games before that (four goals, four assists).

Simeone is thrilled with the 22-year-old's contribution and believes he is on the right path after what has been a far from smooth Atleti career so far, since his big-money switch from Benfica in 2019.

"He continues to grow, he's in a great moment," Simeone told Movistar+. "He's happy. He's fine and he's doing everything we need from him."

Luis Suarez came off the bench to score a late double of his own, the first of which came from the penalty spot, and Simeone said the striker is enjoying his role as one of the team's elder statesmen.

"I am very happy for him," Simeone added. "He is in a moment that he has not lived. He is enjoying the hierarchy, the security.

"Before the game he told Joao Felix to score two goals. It's nice. He wants to compete to win. To win, everyone has to be involved."

There was a moving tribute before the game to Simeone's father, Carlos, who died in March, and the Atleti coach was thankful to the club for putting it on.

"Out of respect I will say that I will never forget it," he said. "And a thank you to the club for having done it."

Joao Felix had 52 touches in Saturday's win, more than any other Atleti attacker, while his 20 attempted passes in Alaves' half was the second-most and he led the way, along with Yannick Carrasco, for chances created (three).

"We're working well. The team is very good and when that's the case, individuals stand out," Joao Felix said.

"I go in with the same mentality of winning and scoring. At the beginning, I am fresh and I can do a little more. The desire to win and score is in the first minute or in the last.

"It's a natural process for players. Some start playing, others start on the bench. I have never stopped working."

Atleti, which is up to third in LaLiga, travels to England to face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday (AEST).