Speculation about the Dutchman's future has been rife after a slow start to the LaLiga campaign that had seen Barca drop points to Athletic Bilbao and Granada in its opening four games, while also losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Things did not get much better for the Catalan giant in Andalusia as Cadiz comfortably kept it at bay, with its misery compounded midway through the second half when Frenkie de Jong saw red for two bookable offences.

A point did at least move Barcelona up to seventh – seven points behind leader Real Madrid, which has played a game more. Cadiz climbed to 14th.

While Barca did most of the pressing in the early stages, it did not have a shot on target until the 30th minute, Memphis Depay's weak effort comfortably saved by Jeremias Ledesma.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen pawed away Alvaro Negredo's audacious 25-yard effort immediately after half-time, while Depay mis-kicked with the goal at his mercy at the other end.

Ledesma pushed away Depay's drive from outside the penalty area, before Barca's hopes of getting a positive result were dealt a blow in the 65th minute when De Jong received a second yellow card for following through on Alfonso Espino after initially winning the ball.

Salvi Sanchez squandered a glorious opportunity inside the final 10 minutes, firing against Ter Stegen after being played in by Espino, with the ball bouncing behind off Ruben Sobrino.

Depay then had an even better chance to steal all three points for the visitor deep into stoppage time, as the Netherlands international clipped narrowly wide after a marauding Gerard Pique carried Barca forward.