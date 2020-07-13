WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Villarreal needed to win its final three games to deny Sevilla a top-four finish but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against La Real at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

LaLiga's top four has now been confirmed as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Julen Lopetegui's side.

Sevilla reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017-2018 but this season is in the Europa League – a competition it has won five times.

It will play its last-16 tie against Roma on German soil after the first leg was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.