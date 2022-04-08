WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The hosts went behind to a Darwin Machis goal in the 23rd minute, fighting to draw level through Diego Carlos 10 minutes later, heading home a brilliant corner from Jesus Navas at the back post.



Sevilla took the initiative in the second half, dominating large parts of the play and eventually going ahead through Lucas Ocampos after a prolonged VAR (video assistant referee) check.



VAR denied Rafa Mir a goal soon after that would have made it 3-1, deeming he'd committed a foul in the build-up, and panic set in when Granada drew level two minutes from time.



Having pinned Lopetegui's side back in its own half for much of the final 10 minutes, the visitors converted a corner to bring the scores level.



Sevilla, desperate not to drop points with Barcelona breathing down its neck and with two games in hand, somehow believed the match wasn't over.



Rafa Mir put the VAR disappointment from earlier behind him, latching on to a Rakitic header in the six-yard box to put the home side 3-2 up in the third minute of stoppage-time, before Papu Gomez scored a fourth to seal an astonishing late comeback.



Sevilla now has a long break before its next match, which it will be grateful for as it is against LaLiga leader Real Madrid.