The home side had drawn three league games in a row, and four of its past five, to lose ground in the title race, but it rediscovered its scoring touch on Sunday (AEDT).

Saul opened the scoring for Diego Simeone's men with just less than half an hour played and Morata grabbed a second 64 minutes in to seal the victory.

A second win in seven league matches lifted Atletico a point above third-placed Real Madrid and behind leader Barcelona on goal difference alone.

However, both those sides have a game in hand to play after this week's El Clasico was postponed for safety reasons.