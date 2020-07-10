WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The gap to Barcelona in second place is back to four points, and it would take a mighty collapse from this position for the teams to swap positions.

Marco Asensio grabbed Madrid's second goal after Benzema's early penalty, and Zinedine Zidane's side could have stretched its lead as a string of chances came its way.

But lowly Alaves contributed plenty to an entertaining game, enough to suggest it can survive in the top flight under new coach Juan Muniz.

Madrid next faces a trip to Granada on Tuesday (AEST) before hosting in-form Villarreal on Thursday (AEST).

LaLiga wraps up on Monday 20 July (AEST), when Madrid will play Leganes, perhaps already having been crowned champion.

Barcelona, meanwhile, must win on Sunday (AEST) against Valladolid to keep its chances of defending the title intact, before facing Osasuna and Alaves in its last two matches.