Real Madrid celebrates title with victory parade May 1, 2022 03:36 1:11 min Thousands of fans headed to the Plaze de Cibeles to cheer Carlo Ancelotti, Karim Benzema and other Real Madrid stars after they won the LaLiga title on Sunday (AEST). THE HIGHLIGHTS: Real Madrid v EspanyolTHE BOSS: Ancelotti still hungry after winning the lotTHE NUMBERS: The stats behind Madrid's LaLiga triumph Highlights Real Madrid Football LaLiga