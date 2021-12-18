WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The visitors looked like they would go back to the Spanish capital with a point after Felipe had cancelled out Ivan Rakitic's stunning early strike.

Ocampos had other ideas, though, slamming home with just two minutes remaining to inflict a third straight top-flight defeat on Diego Simeone's men.

The result moved second-placed Sevilla five points behind leader Real Madrid, which plays Cadiz on Monday (AEDT), while defending champion Atleti is now a whopping 13 points adrift of its city rival.

One bonus for Atletico was that Real Sociedad also lost ground, losing 3-1 at home against Villarreal, thanks to superb display from Gerard Moreno, who scored two and assisted the third for the visitors.

However, Rayo Vallecano cancelled out that positive news, putting itself a point clear of Atletico with a 2-0 victory against Alaves, which continues to struggle at the wrong end of LaLiga's table.