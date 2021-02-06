MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Sevilla moved above Barcelona into third after seeing off Getafe, which caved after defender Djene Dakonam was sent off in the 54th minute for a nasty challenge that ruined Ocampos's ankle.

As Ocampos left the field in tears on a stretcher, an argument broke out between Sevilla's Julen Lopetegui and Getafe's Jose Bordalas, with both coaches also shown red cards and sent to the stands.

Munir El Haddadi sidefooted in for Sevilla 13 minutes later before new signing Papu Gomez found the top corner and Youssef En-Nesyri continued his scoring streak to make it three.