Messi spent two decades at Barcelona, becoming the club's all-time leading scorer and appearance maker, before joining PSG ahead of the 2021-2022 season after the embattled LaLiga giants were unable to re-sign the six-time Ballon d'Or winner due to their financial situation.

But Messi expressed his passion for Barca, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns.

"Yes, I always said that I would like to come back to help the club in whatever way," Messi, who is yet to score a Ligue 1 goal for PSG, said.

"I want to be useful and help so that the club is doing well. I would love to be a technical secretary, but I don't know if it will be at Barcelona.

"I would like to return to the club to contribute what I can because I love [Barcelona] and I would love them to keep doing well, to continue growing and to continue to be among the best in the world."

Messi had come close to leaving Barca in 2020 amid links with Manchester City, PSG and Inter, growing dissatisfied with the direction of the club, with a release clause in his contract leading to him staying.

Barcelona have endured a difficult campaign since Messi's departure sitting ninth in LaLiga, leading to the sacking of head coach Ronald Koeman.

Spanish side Barca have taken 16 points from 11 games in LaLiga this season (W4 D4 L3) – equalling their worst start at this stage in the three points for a win era (also 16 in the 2000-2001 and 2002-03 campaigns).