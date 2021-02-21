Barcelona missed the chance to cut the gap to LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid to six points as a late penalty gave Cadiz a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi marked a club record 506th league appearance with the opening goal from the spot in the 32nd minute.

Make that ⭐️ 𝟓𝟎𝟔 ⭐️ and 🔝 for Leo #Messi! https://t.co/GZcZT1FJun — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 21, 2021

That appeared to be enough to give Barca an unconvincing win, but a dreadful week for Ronald Koeman's side ended in fitting fashion.

Clement Lenglet was ruled to have clipped Ruben Sobrino in the area and Alex Fernandez emphatically converted from 12 yards in the 89th minute to earn a share of the spoils.