Real Madrid’s International Champions Cup clash against its cross-town rival on 27 July will go down as one of the most entertaining Madrid derbies in history.

The pre-season ‘friendly’ was anything but - Diego Costa scored four goals in Atletico Madrid’s 7-3 win, before the flammable forward saw red for one of his trademark run-ins with Dani Carvajal.

With 10 goals and two red cards, we struggled to whittle our match highlights down to 15 minutes.

The disastrous defeat put the heat on Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, but his side successfully regrouped and now sits top of LaLiga heading into Sunday’s (AEST) derby.

Zidane’s rebuild could unravel if his men suffer the same fate this weekend and with Atleti one point off the pace in third, a big win would send the club top of LaLiga.

Real Madrid’s hopes for redemption rest heavily on the shoulders of new Galactico Eden Hazard, who is yet to realise his potential at the Bernabeu, and what better time to justify his $113 million price tag.

Hazard’s Atletico Madrid counterpart Joao Felix has had no such trouble settling into his new club, with the 19 year-old flourishing under Diego Simeone.

With the same attacking firepower and LaLiga supremacy at stake, there’s every chance Sunday’s derby could up-stage the ICC thriller in July.