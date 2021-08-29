The reigning champion appeared on course for a first home defeat since February after substitute Arnaut Danjuma gave the Yellow Submarine a 2-1 lead.

But Diego Simeone’s men snatched a share of the spoils in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Mandi unwittingly diverted Saul's long ball beyond Geronimo Rulli.

Luis Suarez had earlier cancelled out Manu Trigueros' effort as both sides maintained their unbeaten starts to the season.