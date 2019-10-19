Atletico appeared on course for a routine 1-0 win thanks to Diego Costa's 36th-minute penalty, the striker finding the net from the spot in a game that saw he and Alvaro Morata miss some great chances.

SERIOUS: Joao Felix ankle ligament strain confirmed

However, the much-maligned forward pair's profligacy was eventually punished as Joao Felix, the €126 million ($205.3 million) close-season signing from Benfica, had to be helped off with 10 minutes remaining, leaving an Atletico side that had already used all three substitutes with 10 men.

Parejo quickly took advantage in stunning fashion, bending a sublime strike beyond Jan Oblak and into the top-right corner to secure a share of the spoils despite Lee Kang-in's stoppage-time red card.