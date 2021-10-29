WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Managing Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou after the departure of Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona are already preparing paperworks and contracts to appoint Xavi Hernández as new manager once deal-termination process with Al Sadd will be completed. 📑🤝 #FCB #FCBlive



After manager issue resolved, board focus will be on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts. #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2021

Widely considered one of the greatest midfielders of all time, the FIFA World Cup and two-time European championship winner made 767 appearances for Barca between 1998 and 2015; then a club record that was eventually surpassed by Lionel Messi before he left for Paris Saint-Germain.

Guardiola played for three years alongside Xavi, who was the heartbeat of the side that delivered three LaLiga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues during the former's trophy-laden tenure between 2008 and 2012.

The Manchester City boss is confident the 41-year-old has the credentials to succeed at their old club, while he also empathised with another former team-mate of his in the outgoing Koeman.

Speaking ahead of City's Premier League showdown with Crystal Palace on Sunday (AEDT), he said: "I don't know what's going to happen.

"In case [Xavi is appointed Barcelona head coach], I don't have any doubts he's ready to do the job. He knows the game, he has passion and I'm pretty sure he has more experience now than I had when I took over.

"Ronald and myself know exactly that we depend [on] and we live [for] and we expect and we are there for the results. Nobody can survive without results – no Koeman, no Pep – we are judged for the results."

Barcelona's first game since Koeman's departure is against Alaves at Camp Nou on Sunday (AEDT), and Barcelona B coach Sergi Barjuan will take the reins.