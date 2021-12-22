Joao Felix put Diego Simeone's side ahead after just two minutes at Nuevo Los Carmenes, but it was another outing to forget for the visitor.

Atleti was pegged back 15 minutes later by Darwin Machis’s wonderful individual effort, while the in-form Jorge Molina completed the turnaround just after the hour mark.

That gave Granada its first ever win over Atleti, while stretching its own unbeaten run to five matches.

Seeking a fourth straight win in this fixture, Simeone's men made an excellent start in Andalusia.

Joao Felix received the ball just inside the host's half and skipped away from German Sanchez and Raul Torrente, before pulling a low drive beyond the reach of Luis Maximiano for only his second league goal of the season.

However, Granada responded well and equalised in emphatic fashion. Picking up the ball on the left wing after a sweeping move, Marchis cut inside before bending a stunning 25-yard effort into the far corner.

That means the visitor has now failed to keep a clean sheet in each of its last 14 matches away from Wanda Metropolitano.

Joao Felix thought he had put Atletico back in front just before the break, but his header was chalked off for an alleged foul in the build-up.

The Portugal international then saw a vicious 20-yard drive crash against the post on the hour mark before Granada forged ahead from the subsequent counter-attack.

Molina was unmarked to turn home Colombian Luis Suarez's centre and, although the finish was initially ruled out for offside, the striker was eventually awarded his fifth goal in three games following a consultation with VAR.

Substitutes Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha squandered great chances late on for Atletico, who slipped to yet another defeat.