Diego Simeone brought up his record-setting 309th victory in charge of Atleti with a win over Athletic Bilbao last time out, but triumph number 310 evaded him in this clash.

It was not for a lack of trying – Getafe goalkeeper David Soria pulling off a string of impressive stops, while Luis Suarez hit the woodwork in the second half.

Allan Nyom saw red for the hosts with 20 minutes left, yet Atleti could not make its numerical advantage count as it was forced to settle for just one point.

Perhaps spurred on by Real Madrid's earlier win, Atleti started with real intent, Suarez popping a header over before Soria denied Yannick Carrasco.

A rare error from Jan Oblak almost proved costly before the break, though Nemanja Maksimovic was unable to capitalise.

Oblak was back at his best on the hour, standing firm to deny Enes Unal after a sweeping Getafe counter.

Introduced at half-time, Joao Felix thought he had broken the deadlock moments later, but Marcos Llorente failed to keep the ball in play before squaring for the Portugal youngster.

Atleti were handed a boost with Nyom having his booking for a stamp on Renan Lodi upgraded to a red after a VAR check.

Getafe felt equally as hard done by from its next attack, the referee dismissing what seemed valid appeals for a penalty after Moussa Dembele's challenge on Maksimovic.

Dembele was in the thick of it at the other end soon after, twice testing Soria from close range – the first effort drawing a truly sensational stop – either side of Joao Felix forcing Getafe's goalkeeper into action.

Suarez thought he had won it in the closing stages, only for the post to come to Getafe's rescue, with a 90th-minute miss from Dembele ensuring Real Madrid and Barcelona were handed a boost.