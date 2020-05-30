WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

An update from leader Barca revealed the league had enacted phase four of the return to training protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

⚠️ LATEST NEWS! Starting next week, the full squad can train together!! 👏👏👏 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 30, 2020

With teams working towards a 12 June (AEST) resumption, preparations will ramp up from 1 June.

Coaches had previously been limited to working with only 14 players at a time.

A Barcelona statement read: "After the publication of the BOE [official state bulletin] this Saturday, the league has reported that, from this Monday, 1 June, the teams will return to training in phase four."

Dressing rooms will also be available again, but the statement added: "The corresponding prevention, protection and hygiene measures established by the health authorities must continue to be complied with, as well as the disinfection and periodic cleaning of the facilities."

Barca holds a two-point lead over rival Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 matches to play.