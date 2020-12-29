Costa's deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but the LaLiga leader has allowed the striker to make an early exit.

The former Spain international has made just seven appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season, scoring twice.

Agreement with @diegocosta for the termination of his contract.

The club wishes the striker the best of luck in the next stage of his professional career. — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 29, 2020

