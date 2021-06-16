Depay keen to link up with Koeman at Barcelona June 17, 2021 00:40 0:24 min Memphis Depay has all-but confirmed that he will be moving from Lyon to Spanish giant Barcelona, admitting he's excited to work with Barca boss Ronald Koeman. WATCH LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Barcelona Football laliga La Liga Ronald Koeman Memphis Depay -Latest Videos 3:18 min De Minaur outclasses Millman in all-Aussie clash 0:24 min Depay keen to link up with Koeman at Barcelona 0:30 min Ramos's remarkable stats at Real Madrid 0:30 min Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid 0:48 min Laporta hell-bent on keeping Messi at Barcelona 1:31 min Locatelli double sends Italy through 1:31 min Ramsey pokes fun at Bale over penalty miss 3:09 min Top three seeds crash out in Berlin 1:31 min Wales stuffs Turkey despite shocking Bale miss 3:18 min Federer stunned in second round at Halle