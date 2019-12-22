Soft toys rained down from the stands of Seville's iconic Estadio Benito Villamarin, as for the second consecutive season, fans took the opportunity to donate for disadvantage people in the area.

Gracias, gracias y gracias. Vais a hacer muy felices a un montón de niños y niñas con vuestros peluches. pic.twitter.com/GXzi327SNE — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 22, 2019

In 2018 fans responded to a pre-match appeal from the club by throwing thousands of soft toys from the stands before their team's 1-1 draw with Eibar. Almost a year to that day, their generous spirit was again on show as toys filled the sky.

¡Queremos ver lo que vais a traer! 📸👀 pic.twitter.com/IVXaptBfnJ — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) December 22, 2019

On the pitch, Betis fell to a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid, condemning it to 13th in the LaLiga standings heading into Christmas, but the result seemed to matter little on an evening that represented more than just a game.