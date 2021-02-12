Celta Vigo v Elche February 12, 2021 23:53 1:34 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Elche Highlights Celta Vigo Football Elche laliga Santi Mina -Latest Videos 1:34 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Elche 3:38 min Serie A: Bologna v Benevento 4:01 min Leipzig sees off Augsburg in Liverpool tune-up 4:01 min Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v FC Augsburg 4:37 min Championship: Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End 0:56 min Suarez thanks team-mates Atleti form 1:24 min Bale's Insta post leaves Mourinho fuming 1:30 min Djokovic injury may rule him out of Melbourne 1:31 min Osaka to face Muguruza at Aus Open 1:30 min Kyrgios loses epic as fans are forced to leave