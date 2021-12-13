Cadiz snaps losing streak as Granada steals point December 14, 2021 00:59 3:36 min Cadiz ended a run of three straight losses to move above Getafe in the LaLiga relegation zone, with a 1-1 draw at home to Granada. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football LaLiga Granada Cadiz -Latest Videos 1:38 min Rogic slams home winner for Celtic 3:36 min Cadiz snaps losing streak as Granada steals point 4:02 min Roma breaks losing streak with Spezia win 0:35 min Alves nervous ahead of Barcelona return 0:51 min PSG to face Real Madrid in last 16 after re-draw 0:51 min Barcelona draws Napoli in UEL knockout stage 2:07 min Xavi rues points that got away 1:32 min Simeone won't give up on title despite derby loss 4:07 min Pochettino challenges PSG to build on Monaco win 5:31 min Betis locks in third with Real Sociedad thumping