Madrid looked to be heading for a deserved defeat when Carlos Soler netted with 12 minutes to go, but Benzema smashed in from close range right at the end, meaning Los Blancos head into Thursdays (AEDT) clash with bitter rivals Barcelona level on 35 points with them.

Madrid started with the greater purpose but failed to make the most of its opportunities, offering encouragement to Valencia, which threatened several times through Ferran Torres.

Much of the second half was cagier, with clear-cut chances less frequent, but Soler finished off a swift move to finally open the scoring, before Madrid avoided defeat with one of the last kicks of the game – Benzema saving Zinedine Zidane's men.