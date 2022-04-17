WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sevilla looked to be breathing life back in LaLiga's title race, but Carlo Ancelotti's side produced a sensational second-half performance to make a real statement.

Perhaps suffering something of a UEFA Champions League hangover, Madrid was sluggish and found itself trailing to goals from Ivan Rakitic and Erik Lamela, both caused by defensive mishaps.

But the pattern of play was dramatically flipped on its head after the break, with Rodrygo pulling one back and fellow substitute Nacho Fernandez equalising, before king of comebacks Benzema sealed the turnaround.