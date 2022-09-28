The France striker missed Madrid's last three matches prior to the international break with a knee injury and played no part in his country's two Nations League games.

However, Benzema has recovered from the injury sustained against Celtic on 7 September AEST and is in contention to start Monday's LaLiga clash against Osasuna.

"I'm pleased to be back with the team," he said. "It's been some time [away] and I've had time to do a pre-season.

"I'm feeling very good, comfortable. I'm looking forward to the game on Sunday.

"I've been doing a lot of fitness work. I've not touched the ball but I trained for the first time today. I've done a lot of running and strength training over the past few days.

"I also worked out at home. I was a bit late back from my holidays and I didn't have much time to do a good pre-season, which is why I've done it now and I feel very good."

Benzema scored four goals and assisted another in his opening five matches this season prior to hobbling off in the 3-0 Champions League win over Celtic.

Despite being without the 2022 Ballon d'Or favourite, Madrid won all three games in his absence, including a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid last time out.

Madrid has won all nine matches it has played this season and Benzema believes a large part of that is down to the squad depth.



"The team looks very good to me, perfect," he said. "I've seen the winning all their game, scoring goals and showing their character. We've got a great team.

"It could be said that we've got two teams. There's no difference between those who start the game and those who come on. The team looks very good to me.



"We know in our heads that we have to win every game. Every match is important. Everyone wants to beat Real Madrid, but we're in good shape and ready to keep going."