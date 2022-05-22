The Catalan club's spot in next season's Champions League was secured earlier in May, yet Xavi will be disappointed his side have ended the campaign with just a solitary point from their final two games.

They went behind late in the first half through Alfonso Pedraza's strike, before Moi Gomez sealed maximum points for Unai Emery's men in the second half.

The result meant second-placed Barca ended the campaign a whopping 13 points behind champion Real Madrid, while Villarreal finished seventh.

Adama Traore flashed over and Ferran Torres was denied by Geronimo Rulli inside a bright opening 10 minutes for the host.

Barca looked the more likely to open the scoring inside the opening half hour, yet all it had to show for its dominance was a Sergio Busquets strike that flew narrowly over the crossbar.

The inability to take advantage of their superiority was punished four minutes before the interval as Alfonso Pedraza latched onto Daniel Parejo's pass and steered past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Villarreal doubled its advantage in the 55th minute when Gomez lashed into the roof of net after cutting out Traore's dismal attempted clearance.

Frenkie de Jong had an effort ruled out for offside late on as Barca tried in vain to find its way back into the game.