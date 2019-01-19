Atletico Madrid moved to within two points of LaLiga-leader Barcelona after a comfortable 3-0 win over bottom club Huesca.

Full-backs Lucas Hernandez and Santiago Arias put Atletico in control before Koke ensured Atletico extended its unbeaten run in the league to 17 games.

Huesca threatened early on at El Alcoraz through the lively Cucho Hernandez, but finding a way through proved a step too far, Jan Oblak impressing once again in the Atletico goal.

Lucas' first goal of the season put Atleti ahead and Arias doubled the lead before Koke sealed the points on a foggy night in northern Spain, keeping Diego Simeone's men firmly in title contention.

Atleti started the better, but was lucky not to be behind in the 12th minute as Jorge Pulido's acrobatic volley beat Oblak only to thud into the post.

It was a warning Atleti failed to heed and four minutes later an Enric Gallego's flick released Cucho. The Colombian forward tried to round Oblak, but the goalkeeper stayed on his feet and was able to get fingertips to the teenager's low effort.

Having survived two scares, Atleti should have taken the lead moments later when Lemar latched onto Angel Correa's pass, but he fired straight at Roberto Santamaria when one-on-one.

Lucas made no mistake just after the half hour, though, as he tapped home at the back post after Lemar and Koke had unlocked the Huesca defence.

While the visibility deteriorated in the heavy fog, Atletico was not affected and almost doubled its advantage when Correa burst through, but Santamaria reacted superbly to deny the forward from point-blank range.

A second goal did arrive after 52 minutes as Antoine Griezmann was given time to pick out Arias at the far post, the full-back volleying past Santamaria in style.

Huesca continued to pose a threat, but its challenge ended when Koke lashed home in the 71st minute, the midfielder finishing in style after Griezmann's header had come back off the crossbar.