Luis Suarez scored a brace – both of his goals assisted by Lionel Messi – as Barca twice held the lead on the road on Sunday (AEST).

However, after Fedor Smolov had equalised earlier in the second half, Iago Aspas curled in an 88th-minute free-kick to bring Celta level again in a see-saw contest in Galicia.

The hosts missed a golden opportunity to snatch victory in the closing minutes, too, Nolito shooting straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen after being set up Denis Suarez when scoring looked easier.

While the result is good enough to move Barca a point clear at the summit, Madrid, which holds the head-to-head edge over its rival, can retake top spot so long as it avoids defeat at lowly Espanyol on Monday (AEST).