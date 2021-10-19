Alaves v Real Betis October 19, 2021 07:15 1:37 min LaLiga: Alaves v Real Betis WATCH LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Alaves Real Betis Football LaLiga -Latest Videos 1:36 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Osasuna 1:29 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Cadiz 1:37 min LaLiga: Alaves v Real Betis 1:34 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Sevilla 1:35 min LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano v Elche 1:08 min Rose believes Haaland deserves Ballon d'Or 4:06 min Venezia ends long wait for Serie A win at home 0:15 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:30 min Premier League: Arsenal v Crystal Palace 1:30 min Lacazette late show denies Vieira winning return