Sergio Aguero will provide a statement on his future amid reports the Argentinian striker has decided to retire due to a heart condition.

The 33 year-old has not played since an early substitution against Deportivo Alaves towards the end of October, when Aguero had to be taken to hospital after complaining of chest discomfort.

Sergi Barjuan, interim coach at the time, said Aguero told him he was feeling "a little dizzy".

The former Manchester City player was subsequently ruled out for at least three months in order to undergo a "diagnostic and therapeutic process".

At the time, Barca said the "effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process", but ever since there have been mutterings in the media that Aguero decided to retire.

Manager Xavi denied such reports a month ago, but they resurfaced in the past week, with claims an announcement was expected midweek.

Barca confirmed Aguero will be making a statement.

"We inform you that on Wednesday 15 December at 12:00 [CET] at the facilities of the Camp Nou, the appearance of Sergio 'Kun' Aguero to explain his future will take place.

"The event will also feature the participation of Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona and the player of the first team."