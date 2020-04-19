Barcelona has secured the signature of Francisco Trincao and Braga president Antonio Salvador believes the attacker will be one of the world's best in 10 years.

Trincao signed a five-year deal with Barca in January, but his €31million move to Camp Nou will not come into effect until 1 July. It remains to be seen whether that date will be adhered to due to the suspension of most major sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

A €500m release clause was included in the deal signed by the Portugal Under-21 international, who has scored seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for Braga this season.

In an online meeting with supporters, Salvador tipped Trincao to be a huge success in Spain and assured fans he does not expect further departures.

"We already know we are going to lose one of our great players, one that I consider the best, one that will define a decade from now, which is Trincao," said Salvador.

"As you know, he has been sold to Barcelona. I believe that almost the entire squad will be maintained next season."

He added: "Our squad will increasingly have players from the academy. This is due to the exceptional facilities we created.

"They will provide even more talent. We want a strong core of players that will support players who can move into the line-up."