Xavi targets January transfer window to lift Barca

The Catalan giant crashed out of the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time in 21 years on Thursday (AEDT) after a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich, adding another dark day to a tumultuous period in the club's history.

Barca sits seventh in LaLiga ahead of a trip to Osasuna on Monday (AEDT), 16 points behind leader Real Madrid.

At a media conference ahead of the Osasuna match, Xavi was asked about plans for the January transfer window, with plenty of rumours circulating that the club will look to sign players, despite well-documented financial issues.

"We are working hard on this, that's the reality," the former Barca and Spain midfielder said. "The team always needs to improve and we maybe need to use the winter market to capitalise on an opportunity.

"There's very good communication between the club and the staff, we had a very productive conversation. I was very clear in what I believe and what I want, and based on that we're going to work to our maximum capabilities.

"We have financial restraints, but we need to find solutions to improve the team and be more competitive."

Xavi was also asked about the mood in the camp after the loss in Munich.

"Of course I'm concerned," he said. "I think we need to improve the team morale. Tomorrow is another opportunity for that, to continue to grow. We need to continue to work with the players we have, and above all get the three points.

"I think there are areas where we've improved a lot, the high press, keeping a high line but against Bayern we saw a lesser Barca. Bayern outmatched us.

"We're working on it, and I already said in Munich that we need to put Barca back where we belong, which is to be a team that competes with the likes of Bayern."

Further reflecting on the situation, Xavi added: "We're not in the best moment in our history, that's obvious, but we need to recuperate the good vibes in the team, get good results, play well, and we do that through hard work."

The FIFA World Cup winner also indicated that the time is now for Barca to "reset", with this being the start of a new cycle.

"It seems like right now losses are almost taken as a given," he said.

"We need more dedication, more professionalism, something that we simply cannot be lacking here. We need to be more demanding in the training sessions, braver, more excitement, more joy, because we have a feeling that a cycle has finished and a new Barca is starting."