Xavi addresses Barcelona transfer rumours

The LaLiga leader has been busy in the past two transfer windows in particular as they attempt to reshape its squad under legendary former player Xavi.

Reports on Thursday (AEDT) suggested Barca was looking to re-sign Aubameyang on a free transfer, just four months after selling him to Chelsea for a reported €12million (£10.6m) fee.

That would then reportedly pave the way for Depay – used just four times this season – to find a new club, with top-flight rival Atletico Madrid supposedly interested in the forward.

However, asked about those rumours at a press conference ahead of Barca's Supercopa de Espana semi-final with Real Betis, Xavi said: "We are happy with the squad.

"We don't know anything. We will have to see what happens. I've told the board I'll be happy if the squad remains as it is."

Barca is three points clear of reigning champion Real Madrid after winning 13, drawing two and losing just one of their 16 league matches this season.

The Catalan giant is in Saudi Arabia ahead of Friday's showdown with Betis, while Madrid or Valencia await in next weekend's final should it advance.

Xavi is said to have held talks with director Mateu Alemany regarding possible transfer targets during their time in Riyadh, but the Barca boss denied that is the case.

"We haven't had a meeting," he said. "We don't know anything [about the transfer speculation]. I have told Mateu if he does not add to the squad, I'm still happy.

"There is no news that I know of and I have not seen Mateu nor the president [Joan Laporta], at least not to speak about this. If there is any news they will let me know."