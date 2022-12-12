Why Madrid is spending big on wonderkid Endrick

A host of clubs from across Europe were attributed with an interest in the 16-year-old, though Los Blancos have seemingly won the hunt – reportedly paying a whopping €72million for the privilege.

Such a mouth-watering sum will undoubtedly garner attention, particularly for a player who still has to wait at least another two years before moving to the Spanish capital and is yet to hit double figures in senior league appearances for Palmeiras.

Despite that, he has already made quite the impression. On October 7, Endrick became the first player born in 2006 to play a Brasileirao game, then, just 20 days later, a brace against Atletico Paranaense saw him become the youngest ever scorer for Palmeiras, aged just 16 years and 96 days.

That display earned him a first start on 8 November against Fortaleza, where he scored again, with his record standing at three goals from seven appearances in the Brasileirao.

In total, Endrick has played 307 minutes of Serie A football, creating five chances, having 14 shots (10 on target) and a passing accuracy of 73 per cent.

Although such a small sample size cannot paint a full picture of Endrick's talents, his numbers are impressive and Real Madrid know what they are looking for – having signed Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in similar deals from South America at age 16 and 17 respectively.

Like Endrick, both players were unable to move to Europe until they had turned 18 and continued to develop in Brazil until then – with Endrick's record being even more eye catching when compared to his potential future team-mates.

Rodrygo had the better record in front of goal, scoring nine times in Serie A, but had to wait a few months before his first goal for Santos after making his debut, which came in the Campeonato Paulista against Ponte Preta – though he scored in only his third Serie A appearance, whereas Endrick's first goal came in his fourth game.

Vinicius, scorer of seven Serie A goals, faced a similar wait to open his account for Flamengo, which came in the CONMEBOL Sudamericana against Palestino, and he had to wait until his 17th Serie A appearance for his first goal in the competition.

As a more central player, a quicker return could have been expected for Endrick but, given his age, the ability to quickly settle into the first-team paints an encouraging picture for the years ahead at Santiago Bernabeu.

Given the difference in appearances between the three players, a minutes-per-goal ratio in Brazil's Serie A is the fairest comparison between the trio, and it is Endrick (102 minutes) who fairs the best, with Vinicius averaging a goal every 239 minutes and Rodrygo finding the net every 341 minutes on average.

Though yet to register his first Serie A assist, Endrick averages a chance created every 61.4 minutes of football, ahead of Rodrygo at 68.2 minutes during his time in Brazil and Vinicius at 83.8 minutes.

Most encouraging for Real Madrid, however, is the relationship the trio of compatriots can have, with a front-three potentially becoming established on the international stage as well as at club level.

Endrick certainly has big boots to fill in Karim Benzema at Madrid and Neymar with the national side, but the early signs are extremely positive and Madrid have capitalised on this approach in the past with the deals to sign Endrick's aforementioned compatriots.

The signs are also good for Brazil, with former Selecao international Junior telling Stats Perform he believes such a transfer will reap rewards for the national side, whose wait for a sixth World Cup title lingers on.

"Endrick will certainly be a great player unless something very serious happens in his career," he said.

"It's a loss for Brazilian football, but on the other hand, I think we can win as Vinicius Jr did. He matured at the club, and today he is serving the national team."