Valencia unveils unique 'Memorial Wall' in Mestalla tunnel

The mural, which is said to be the first of its kind at a top-flight stadium, will be a permanent fixture at the Spanish club's famous ground - the oldest in LaLiga.

Around 35 per cent of Valencia's playing squad and backroom staff tested positive for COVID-19 in March, with Ezequiel Garay and Eliaquim Mangala among those to contract the respiratory disease.

Some sort of normality has returned to the region with the resumption of football in June but president Anil Murthy is keen to help those who have been affected by the pandemic, while also paying tribute to Cruz Roja, the Spanish branch of the Red Cross.

"The Mestalla is right in the centre of Valencia and is an emblematic location for all Valencianos," Murthy said. "When there was flooding, people came here to take refuge.

"During the coronavirus epidemic we are going through, a very tough period for everyone, we are opening up the Mestalla again to show how we can be part of the community.

"We have the foodbank here, which is still going on to help people in this time of need – people need jobs and people need food.

"Valencia is much more than just a football club. We are a social investor and are very happy to work with the Red Cross.

"This is a very important aspect of our club and we shall continue doing more."