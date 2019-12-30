Ter Stegen 'unavailable' for Barcelona

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen is undergoing treatment on a tendon problem in his right knee and was declared "unavailable" by Barca, five days before it returns to action against its local rival.

While no time frame for the Germany international's return to action was provided by the club, they did confirm Arthur will be missing for another three weeks.

The midfielder has been out of action since sustaining a groin injury in the 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on 1 December.

Arthur will miss Barca's trip to Saudi Arabia, where it faces Atletico in the Supercopa de Espana semi-finals on 9 January.

He could return for the visit to Mestalla to face Valencia on 25 January.